Belongings left behind, evacuees in distress

HYDERABAD: Several tenants evacuated from the tilted building that was demolished in Siddiqnagar were distressed about their belongings left behind. Throughout the day, they appealed to officials to allow them to retrieve their valuables, with some even willing to risk their lives for their “essential” belongings.

Most of the tenants, who had stayed up through the night, were natives of Assam, with a few from Maharashtra and Telangana. The majority are employed in low-income jobs such as security guards, delivery boys and sanitation workers.

Noor Ahmed from Assam, a delivery boy, told TNIE, “I have nothing with me except the clothes I am wearing and my phone. My ATM card, documents and cash are all inside. What is the point of living if I lose all my certificates? Will the owner return them to us? This is why I want to risk my life and go inside.” Ahmed’s flat was on the second floor.

Another resident, Sarimul Alam from the third floor, was concerned about how he would rent another room after the demolition. “All my belongings, especially my money and the key of my bike, which I use for deliveries are inside. How will I rent another room and survive?” he asked in despair.

Anjana Dasardar, whose house was on the ground floor, was running from pillar to post trying to recover her valuables. “I am most worried about my jewellery and Rs 16,000 cash. We never thought this day would come,” said Dasardar, a sanitation worker.

While officials did not let the evacuees enter the building due to safety concerns and “unable to bear pressure in opening the doors”, they permitted residents of ground and first floors to collect their belongings before the structure was completely demolished.