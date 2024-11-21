HYDRAA demolitions: HC orders survey to resolve land dispute

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has ordered the assistant director of Survey and Land Records, Sangareddy district, to conduct a detailed survey and localisation of lands forming part of Survey Nos 6 and 12 in Patelguda village, Ameenpur mandal.

Until the survey and localisation are completed, the authorities are directed to maintain status quo regarding the subject lands.

The survey is to be carried out after notifying the petitioners and all other stakeholders involved.

In a batch of 23 writ petitions filed by Thammisetty Srikanth and others, the petitioners claimed ownership of various extents of land in Survey No 6, alleging that their residential structures were unlawfully demolished by officials of the Hyderabad Disaster Response, Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

The petitioners argued that they had obtained the necessary permissions, including conversion permission (NALA) and layout approvals, from competent authorities before constructing their homes.

Despite this, HYDRAA officials allegedly demolished the structures without notice, claiming they were built on encroached government land in Survey No 12.