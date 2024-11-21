Private college owners meet Bhatti, demand release of unpaid dues

HYDERABAD: A day after the private college owners, led by Telangana Private Degree & P.G College Management Association (TPDPMA), boycotted semester exams at five universities, they met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Wednesday, demanding the release of unpaid dues.

The deputy CM assured the college owners that the funds would be released soon and requested their cooperation until the dues were cleared, urging them to conduct the exams.

However, TPDPMA members asked for the immediate release of funds for which tokens had already been issued.

Bojja Suryanarayana Reddy, TPDMA state president, told TNIE: “ We met the deputy CM who was positive about our demands. We have requested the government to release at least 600-650 crore for private colleges before November 26. We will also meet the chief minister on November 23. However, we will not call off the boycott unless the dues are paid.”

The semester exams in private colleges have been postponed until November 26.