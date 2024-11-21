Styling with perfection

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s fashion scene received a major boost thanks to Mustafa, a celebrated fashion stylist, who conducted his first-ever styling workshop in the city. Born and raised in Andhra Pradesh, Mustafa spent the past decade making waves in Mumbai’s fashion industry, working with celebrities, editorial shoots, ads, and films. Returning to his roots, he shared his expertise with Hyderabad’s budding stylists.

“I’ve always wanted to give something back to Hyderabad; it has so much untapped potential, and I want to help showcase that talent,” Mustafa said. While Tollywood often hires stylists from Mumbai, Mustafa was confident that the local talent could make just as big of an impact.

The decision to host the workshop in Hyderabad was personal for Mustafa. Despite his years in Mumbai, the city still holds a special place in his heart. “There’s something about coming home. This city is where my roots are, and I see so much potential here. It felt like the right time to give back and share what I’ve learned,” he said.

The workshop introduced participants to various avenues within fashion styling, including personal, editorial, film, and product styling. “Fashion isn’t just about dressing well — it’s about understanding people, body types, personalities, and being able to style for different needs,” he explained. Mustafa’s hands-on approach ensured that attendees left with practical knowledge that went beyond textbook theory.

“This was my first styling workshop since I come from a corporate background. It was truly a wonderful experience for me,” shared Diksha, a student who attended her first fashion workshop.

Mustafa’s career took off in 2016 when he moved to Mumbai to pursue his passion for fashion styling at FAD International. While studying, he began assisting stylists and gaining valuable experience in editorial shoots and commercial projects. “I was working while I was learning, it was intense but incredibly rewarding. You learn quickly in an industry that moves at such a fast pace,” he recalled.

One of the early highlights of his career was working with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on a Sunsilk TVC. “I remember this one moment when Alia Bhatt offered me a jalebi, and I had to decline because I wasn’t into sugar. It was a fun, surreal experience, and it made me realise how far I had come,” he laughed.

Needless to say, Mustafa has built a strong personal brand. “A stylist’s portfolio is everything. It’s the key to unlocking opportunities in this industry,” he emphasised.