New AI-based smart glasses launched by KIMS research centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: KIMS Foundation and Research Center (KFRC) has developed AI-based smart glasses that can identify faces, objects, and provide navigation, designed to assist the visually impaired. Led by former DRDO scientist Dr. V. Bhujanga Rao, the development was done in collaboration with Achala Health Services, founded by Rajesh Raju.

The glasses, based on machine learning algorithms, were distributed to patients at KIMS hospital by the governor on Thursday. He praised the innovation for its potential to transform the lives of millions of visually impaired people.

Governor Jishu Dev Varma noted that India is home to over 20 million visually impaired people, making these smart glasses a crucial resource for them. He highlighted that these devices not only support daily activities but also boost users’ self-confidence. He expressed admiration for the scientists, technology experts, and supporting organisations involved, commending them for their dedication to improving the lives of the visually impaired.

Dr Rao stated that the glasses will be distributed to those in need through non-profits, government agencies, and healthcare providers, along with training on their use.