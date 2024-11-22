Radial roads in Hyderabad to connect ORR, RRR soon

HYDERABAD: The state government has initiated the construction of radial roads connecting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Regional Ring Road (RRR). In Phase-I, the government plans to build a greenfield radial road from ORR interchange (exit -13) at Raviryal to RRR at Amangal. The road will span 41.5 km at `3,324.64 crore.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HCGL) will oversee this project. It requires 477.38 hectares of land and will pass through 15 villages in Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Kandukur, Kadtal Amangal and Yacharam mandals.

The proposed width of the radial road is 100 metres (around 300 ft) and a six-lane configuration.

Sources said that this road is considered the most crucial among all proposed radial roads, as it connects the proposed Fourth City. This project will promote economic development in Raviryal, where key projects like a FAB City for semiconductors, Future City and Skill City are being developed. The road will be access-controlled with grade-separated structures and service road. It will reduce travel time and alleviate vehicular pollution around the city.