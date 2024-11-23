French connections

HYDERABAD: Renowned for its exquisite bakery treats and traditional French cuisine, PAUL has captivated palates worldwide since 1889. With a presence in 53 countries, PAUL’s passion for bread-making and culinary excellence transcends borders, making it a global favourite.

With spacious indoor and outdoor seating for 270+ guests, the new Hyderabad outlet at RMZ, Nexity, Hitec City, invites foodies to enjoy PAUL’s renowned culinary delights in an elegant and welcoming ambiance. Drawing inspiration from French architectural elegance, the interiors exude warmth, enhancing the dining experience. Positioned as one of Hyderabad’s premier culinary destinations, this venue seamlessly combines European cuisine, vibrant aesthetics, and captivating interiors, apt for insta-worthy clicks.

From hearty breakfasts to indulgent dinners, PAUL welcomes guests to enjoy the ultimate dining experience from 9 in the morning to midnight, allowing Hyderabadis to relish a wide range of exquisite cuisines and indulgent offerings throughout the day.

The menu features iconic French dishes like the classic quiche Lorraine, croque-monsieur, savoury crêpes, rich French Onion Soup, and caramelised canelés, each crafted with PAUL’s commitment to quality. These are complemented by handcrafted sourdough Napoletana pizzas, crisp tartines, artisanal pasta, healthy rice bowls, vibrant salads, and comforting soups. Guests can also enjoy gourmet sandwiches, creamy risottos, and a range of refreshing beverages, all prepared with the finest locally and internationally sourced ingredients.

The array of indulge-worthy food aside, we opted for drinks such as PAUL Iced Mocha and PAUL Mocha Shake. The PAUL Iced Mocha had a well-balanced ration of espresso, chocolate and cold milk — neither too sweet nor bitter. As for PAUL Mocha Shake, it was a heavenly blend of chocolate sauce, ice cream, milk, espresso and cocoa.