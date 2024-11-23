Seven juveniles among nine held for murder

HYDERABAD: Santosh Nagar police on Friday arrested seven juveniles among nine persons for allegedly murdering an 18-year-old boy with a knife over past enmity. The police said that the accused persons killed Mohit Khan on November 20 by stabbing him on the left side of his chest and the right side of his abdomen. The accused persons fled the spot after they saw Khan collapsing on the ground.

The police said that the juveniles and their two associates, Mohd Sajid and Shaik Faiyaz, participated in last year’s annual DB Shah Dargah procession in Santosh Nagar where one of the juveniles quarrelled with the victim while dancing in the procession.

On November 20, one of the juveniles brought a knife for cake cutting at his friend’s birthday celebration. However, after the party ended, all nine accused participated in the Urs programme at DB Shah Dargah where the victim was also present. There the juvenile quarrelled with the victim again and stabbed him to death, the police said.