Don’t stick posters of deities on temple walls: Telangana police

HYDERABAD: In a coordination meeting chaired by North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Rashmi Perumal on Saturday, discussions were held with over 350 representatives from various temples to enhance security and community safety at worship places. The meeting underscored the importance of proactive measures.

The DCP emphasised the need for robust security infrastructure, including comprehensive CCTV coverage with a minimum of 30 to 45 days of backup and adequate lighting both inside and around temple premises to deter criminal activities. Additionally, it was noted that the accessibility of the CC Network should be kept with a responsible person.

Temple authorities were advised to employ trained watchmen for round-the-clock security and to ensure that garbage bins are emptied frequently to prevent stray dogs or animals from spreading non-vegetarian remains or other garbage, which may hurt religious sentiments.

An earnest appeal was made to avoid sticking posters of deities or religious symbols on temple compound walls, as this can lead to desecration by miscreants and offend religious sentiments.

Emphasis was also given to carpooling during festivals to avoid traffic congestion and parking issues. Temple authorities were requested to display the contact numbers of the local SHOs and SIs prominently within the temple premises.