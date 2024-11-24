Indigenous wisdom in focus on Day two of Lokmanthan Bhagyanagar

HYDERABAD: The second day of Lokmanthan Bhagyanagar on Saturday began with a stirring display of cultural heritage — a traditional fire ritual performed by guests from Lithuania.

The performers, representing the Roma tradition, showcased practices from Lithuania’s indigenous religion. Lithuania was the last European country to adopt Christianity under political duress, and its rural heartlands still preserve many ancient rituals and customs.

The day’s first session, centred on Lok Sahitya (folk literature), focused on the role of native languages in shaping lifestyles, cultural contributions and their representation in daily life.

Kasireddy Venkat Reddy, retired professor of Telugu literature from Osmania University, highlighted a pressing issue during his address — the growing divide in Indian society. He noted how foreign customs and the ‘great tradition’ versus ‘little tradition’ debate have gained prominence, sometimes overshadowing indigenous customs and narratives.

‘Nature part of our culture’

Padma Shri awardee and author Vidya Vindu Singh brought attention to the oral traditions embedded in lok geets (folk songs) and lok kahaniyan (folk stories). She emphasised how characters like Bhagwan Ram have long been part of these oral traditions, which reflect India’s cultural essence. While lamenting the extinction of many folk songs and tales, she celebrated the enduring spirit of Lok culture. She illustrated this through examples of the emotional connection between folk practices and nature — like avoiding plucking leaves at night or fetching water from a well under the belief that nature is resting.

Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), delivered the presidential address. While applauding the ongoing efforts toward decolonisation, Joshi questioned the term Lokmanthan. He argued that it could inadvertently imply division and proposed instead the term ‘Bharat Manthan’.

Joshi reflected on India’s tradition of circular thinking, where ideas and actions begin and end at the same point, forming a harmonious cycle. He also remarked that the essence of India’s traditions and songs inherently represents the Lok spirit, making them inseparable from the nation’s cultural identity.