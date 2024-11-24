Over 13K booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad in last three months

HYDERABAD: Over the past three months, from August 24 to November 21, a total of 13,933 motorists in an intoxicated state were booked by Hyderabad police and as many as 13,188 chargesheets were filed in various courts.

Along with this, a total of 99 driving licences were also suspended for a period of two to six months by the RTOs along with a cumulative fine of over Rs 2.87 crore imposed by the court on all the violators.

According to the police, of all the people caught for drunken driving during the last three months, 85% or 11,904 were two-wheeler riders. This year, as many as 52,080 drivers were booked with 824 in the past three months, who were sent to prison for one to ten days.

During the special drive on November 9, the police caught 327 drunk drivers and registered cases against them under Section 185 of the MV Act. Marking another milestone, on October 4, a total of 44 riders, who were in an inebriated state, were caught and sent to prison for a maximum period of four days and a minimum of two days.

Meanwhile, the drivers were also counselled at the Traffic Training Institutes at Goshamahal and Begumpet in the presence of their family members.