165-year-old stepwell in Nampally chokes on sewage

HYDERABAD: The 165-year-old stepwell near the Legislative Council building in Nampally Public Gardens is in a state of severe neglect. Once a vital water source, it is now on the verge of becoming a mere nala outlet due to a continuous inflow of sewerage water from a nearby drain near the Nampally railway station.

The stepwell, historically used for maintaining the gardens, has been rendered unusable as its water is now polluted and filled with waste. The foul stench emanating from the well has made the area unbearable for regular walkers and passersby.

This pollution also threatens the aquatic life in the well, which is home to fish and tortoises. Many of these creatures are struggling to survive, with several already dead due to the toxic conditions.

Environmentalist Mohammed Abid Ali expressed concern over the deteriorating state of the stepwell. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “The stepwell has been polluted by sewerage water from the nala. Despite raising complaints with the GHMC, HMWSSB, TGSPCB, Forest department, secretary to the Legislative Council and even the chief minister, no action has been taken. Officials have visited the site but continue to shift blame, failing to take responsibility for saving this historic structure.”

He emphasised the urgency of stopping the sewage inflow and conducting a deep cleaning of the stepwell, which has accumulated tons of waste over the years. “While the government is talking about saving lakes in the city, it is neglecting other historically significant water bodies like this stepwell,” Ali added.