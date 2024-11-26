Melodious Sameera

HYDERABAD: Arjun Reddy, Sarrainodu, Kirrak Party, and Nenu Local — these are just a few of the hit movies that feature her melodious voice. Sameera Bharadwaj, known for her sweet vocals and lively, friendly vibe on social media, recently appeared on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, winning hearts with her entertaining singing performance. On the sidelines of her first big concert at AKAN in Madhapur, Sameera talks about her journey, challenges she faces, and her future plans in an exclusive chat with CE.

Excerpts

How do you feel about your concert at AKAN with band Fantasy?

It’s my first big concert with the band Fantasy, and I’m super excited! Performing at a venue like AKAN was a dream come true. Performing with Fantasy makes this even more special because of my long relationship with the band. The main lead, Sree Teja, is my childhood friend.

How did your journey in music begin?

I started learning music at the age of three. It runs in my family — my grandmother holds a diploma in music, and my mother, inspired by her, became my first guru. Later, I trained in Carnatic music under Nedunuri Ramakrishna garu in Hyderabad and Hindustani music under Ramamurthy garu in Chennai.

Singing in films was my ultimate dream, and it was a shared goal within my family. Participating in Super Singer was a turning point. Around 2014–15, I got the incredible opportunity to meet Thaman sir. He asked me to sing a few tracks, and that’s how my journey in the film industry began.

Who were your biggest musical influences growing up?

Growing up, I was deeply inspired by legends like P Susheela garu, S Janaki garu, and Bhanumathi garu — they are my idols. SP Balasubrahmanyam sir is another towering figure whose work I greatly admire. Their contributions have given the music industry its incredible richness and depth.

Are there any musicians you dream of working with in the future?

I’ve been fortunate to work with many amazing people in the industry, but it’s my dream to collaborate with legends like Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, MM Keeravani, and Mani Sharma. It would be an honour to work with these legends.