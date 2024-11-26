Unpacking a shifting identity

HYDERABAD: In recent years, amidst an ideological battle, historian Manu S Pillai steps back centuries to trace the formation of the modern Hindu identity in his new book Gods, Guns & Missionaries: The Making of The Modern Hindu Identity (Penguin India Allen Lane; Rs 999).

Armed with rigorous research and fascinating anecdotes, Pillai — who was on the jury for the recently-held Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman by The New Indian Express Group — delves into the diverse, and often mind-boggling tradition that was and continues to be Hinduism.

As Pillai says, Hinduism defies easy definition. “Some things can only be understood as composites, as dynamic, layered processes, often with contradictions,” he explains. “The quest to define — to sharply categorise and demarcate boundaries — is largely a modern preoccupation.” His book unpacks how this fluid tradition evolved through history, adapting to challenges, pressures, and opportunities, particularly during India’s encounter with colonialism and missionary activity.

A push towards rigidity

Hinduism, unlike the ‘religions of the book,’ did not revolve around fixed texts. “It was and remains a web, a network of beliefs and ideas, coexisting in a common framework,” says Pillai. However, this fluidity faced pressure during encounters with foreign powers around the turn of the first millennium CE. “The encounter with Islamic power triggered some defensive rigidity at first,” he explains, “and we find Hindus growing more aware of their distinctness as a group.”

Colonial rule and missionary critique a few centuries later intensified this pressure. “Under foreign rule, with white men in power and evangelical groups questioning Hinduism’s validity, Hindus understandably felt pressed to reimagine their religion and stress their Hinduness,” says Pillai. This reimagining often involved co-opting the tools of the colonisers. “If their white critics insisted on texts as proof of a religion’s quality, Hindus offered texts that met these Western standards... acquiescence and subversion occurred in tandem.”