Get healthy with almonds

HYDERABAD: With the ever-evolving trends and routines shaping our lives, maintaining proper nutrition has become a key concern. In light of this, CE spoke to Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutritionist and Wellness Consultant, during a session titled ‘A Handful of Almonds a Day’, hosted by the Almond Board of California. The session focused on promoting healthier lifestyles, with almonds taking centre stage as a vital dietary inclusion.

As the session focused on almonds, we tried to ask her about how useful the session turned out to be. “We discussed the benefits of almonds and why they should be included as a part of a person’s daily diet and how they benefit and help in improving health. The nutrients that are contained in almonds have a lot of health benefits,” she informs.

On asking her about the various nutritional factors that help our health and lifestyle she says, “Basically when you look individually the requirements will differ from one person to another. But by and large if we were to ask for the general guidelines, just a few tips to keep in mind one is eat a well balanced diet everyday and make sure to include all fruit groups like whole grains, pulses, vegetables, fruits, nuts, water, dairy and if a person eats non-vegetarian small amount of egg can be included.

Include all food groups so that all nutrients are available for the body because we need carbohydrates and protein for our body. We need a variety of food so dietary diversity is very important on a day to day basis.”

As the lifestyles have changed drastically and people have been involving themselves into intermittent fasting and portion control and so mentioning the right way to take part in these diet forms she says, “Are we doing it right is the bottom line.

A lot of people jump onto various kinds of diets like fat diets or flash diets and they do not do it right, they do not follow a healthy well balanced meal. So, portion control is a good thing because many times people end up eating more than what they really need and what their body requires. Portion control is definitely a good thing intermittent fasting, I have a couple of thoughts on that.