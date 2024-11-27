Metro Phase-II expansion to add 76.4 km, 54 stations in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With increasing demand from several quarters, Part A of Phase-II of Hyderabad Metro expansion will see the establishment of five corridors spanning 76.4 km across 54 stations at a cost of Rs 24,269 crore, said NVS Reddy, managing director, HAML & HMR, on Monday.

While three corridors from Phase-1 are operational, the new corridors include Shamshabad-RGIA Airport corridor, Raidurg-Kokapet Neopolis, MGBS-Chandrayangutta (Old City), Miyapur-Patancheru and LB-Nagar. Part B will see expansion from RGIA to the proposed Fourth City (Skill University), forming the sixth corridor.

“These corridors are mainly extensions of existing corridors, with work being done on both sides, and a separate Airport Metro corridor will connect all three existing corridor,” Reddy told TNIE.

The project is a joint venture of the Union and Telangana governments, with the state contributing Rs 7,313 crore (30% of the cost) and the Union government contributing Rs 4,230 crore (18%). Loans from Multi Development Banks (MDBs), including JICA, ADB, NDB, is Rs 11,693 crore (48%) with the remaining Rs 1,033 crore (4%) from a public-private partnership.

“The advantage of this system is that at only around 2% interest rate compared to 9-10% rates of the Indian banks. The repayment period is also longer, up to 5-10 years of moratorium and 30 years for repayment. So, we have the advantage of over 40 years to repay this amount,” Reddy added.

The project’s detailed project report (DPR), comprehensive mobility plan (CMP), and alternatives analysis are under evaluation by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.