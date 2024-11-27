Uniting stories through photography

HYDERABAD: "The idea for the Indian Photo Festival came from my deep belief in the power of photography to tell stories. I’ve always felt that photography is a unique medium that captures the essence of our world in ways words sometimes can’t,” expressed Aquin Mathews, director of the festival that has transformed into one of India’s premier cultural events since its launch in 2015. What began as a small gathering to connect photographers has grown into an international platform showcasing talent from across the globe.

“Photography is playing a crucial role in reshaping how we view art in India. Traditionally, visual art in India has been dominated by painting and sculpture, but photography is challenging this by offering a fresh, accessible way to tell stories. It’s a medium that can capture reality in a deeply emotional, raw, and thought-provoking way,” Mathews shared.

The festival features a mix of emerging voices and seasoned masters, thanks to an open call and special invitations. “It’s inspiring to see such diversity on display,” he added. Mathews believes photography reshapes India’s art world, offering a fresh way to tell stories. “Every year, we push the boundaries — that’s what makes it so exciting,” he said, underscoring its role in fuelling meaningful conversations.

‘I want to tell our story of struggle and resilience’

Jaisingh Nageswaran is a self-taught photographer whose work has taken him on a deeply personal journey. “I’m so happy to be part of this milestone,” he said with a smile. Recalling how it all started, he shared, “The first time, Aquin Mathews wrote to me on Facebook saying, ‘We’re starting a photo festival, please send your work.’ But I didn’t send anything then.” This year, things came full circle when the Indian Photo Festival reached out again, asking him to showcase his work and give a talk.

“It felt like the right moment to say yes,” expressed Nageswaran. His exhibit, The Land is No More, explores themes of displacement and resilience, deeply tied to his roots. “Through photography, I want to tell our story of struggle and resilience,” he explained. For Jaisingh, IPF is more than an event — it’s a meeting point and a place to learn. Reflecting on his career, Jaisingh credited festivals like the Indian Photo Festival for shaping his voice. “They’re learning grounds — a chance to grow, unlearn, and refine who you are as an artist,” he said thoughtfully.