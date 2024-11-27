Wholesome goodness

HYDERABAD: How much food do you feed your child — a small bowl, a third of the plate, or maybe using the “fist-sized stomach” rule? No matter how you measure, there’s always that lingering question — “Is my child full, or am I overfeeding them?” To help decode portioning food for growing kids and ensure they’re getting the right nutrition, we reached out to experts for some guidance.

“As a Clinical Dietitian, I often encounter parents struggling with the age-old question- ‘How much should I feed my child?’ While the ‘fist-sized stomach’ analogy is catchy, it’s not a completely reliable measure,” said Anubha Taparia Saraogi, Life Member of IDA and IAPEN India and Senior Clinical Dietician at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children.

Keeping measuring standards aside, how can parents measure a child’s appetite and stomach size? Anubha explained, “A child’s appetite and stomach capacity vary based on age, activity level, health, and even growth spurts.” She highlights that portion sizes are just one part of the puzzle.

“Focus on offering a variety of foods from all food groups to ensure a balanced intake of essential nutrients. Encourage mindful eating by starting with smaller portions and letting your child ask for more if they need it,” she added. Serving large portions and expecting kids to finish it all, she warned, can stretch the stomach’s capacity and lead to overeating.

Above all, paying attention to your child’s hunger and fullness cues is the best way to gauge how much food they need. “Providing them with nutritious food is key. For personalised advice, consult a certified Clinical Dietitian who can guide you on supporting your child’s growth and fostering a healthy relationship with food,” shared Anubha.

Nutrition for kids

“The principles of nutrition for children are the same as for adults,” explained G Sushma, Registered Dietitian and Chief Clinical Dietitian at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills. “Everyone needs essential nutrients like fats, proteins, carbs, minerals, and vitamins.

These are what we call nutrients, and at different ages, children need different amounts.” She adds that a child’s age, activity level, and other traits determine the optimal feeding schedule to support growth and development. Nutrient-dense foods — those high in nutrients but low in added sugar, saturated fats, and salt — are essential for kids, helping them get what they need without too many extra calories.