Revolutionising workspaces

HYDERABAD: Workspaces have become a cornerstone of professional life, with people constantly seeking dynamic environments to brighten their day and fuel creativity. Responding to this evolving demand, iSprout has established itself as a standout in Hyderabad, offering managed office spaces with stunning interiors and unparalleled amenities.

CE spoke to Sreenivas Tirdhala, co-founder & chief strategy officer of iSprout, who shared insights into the journey and vision behind this innovative workspace.

Reflecting on iSprout’s inception, Sreenivas says, “We started in 2017 with a modest 10,000 sqft space. By the pandemic, we had grown to two and a half lakh sqft, and over the last three years, we’ve expanded multi-fold to two million sqft.” iSprout now operates in six cities — Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Gurgaon — and is set to expand to Mumbai and Kolkata, completing its pan-India presence. Plans are also underway to explore international markets by 2025-2026.

iSprout is where ideas sprout. Initially designed as an incubated space for start-ups and MSMEs, it has evolved into a hub for multinational corporations (MNCs) post-pandemic.

Sreenivas highlights, “We don’t sell common areas. Every company operates in access-controlled cubicles, whether it’s five seats or 500. All shared areas are common to every company, and we focus purely on managed office spaces.” iSprout’s clientele includes prestigious names like Dr Reddy’s, Hitachi, and Sanofi.

Aesthetic appeal

One of iSprout’s standout features is its visually captivating interiors. “We aim for a corporate style across our spaces, but in Hyderabad, we experimented by merging Indian culture with our designs,” shares Sreenivas. The Hyderabad centre features a palace theme, inspired by the grandeur of Taj properties. Heritage elements are creatively integrated to make the space look regal, despite spatial constraints.