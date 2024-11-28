Revolutionising workspaces

HYDERABAD: Workspaces have become a cornerstone of professional life, with people constantly seeking dynamic environments to brighten their day and fuel creativity. Responding to this evolving demand, iSprout has established itself as a standout in Hyderabad, offering managed office spaces with stunning interiors and unparalleled amenities.
CE spoke to Sreenivas Tirdhala, co-founder & chief strategy officer of iSprout, who shared insights into the journey and vision behind this innovative workspace.
Reflecting on iSprout’s inception, Sreenivas says, “We started in 2017 with a modest 10,000 sqft space. By the pandemic, we had grown to two and a half lakh sqft, and over the last three years, we’ve expanded multi-fold to two million sqft.” iSprout now operates in six cities — Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Gurgaon — and is set to expand to Mumbai and Kolkata, completing its pan-India presence. Plans are also underway to explore international markets by 2025-2026.
iSprout is where ideas sprout. Initially designed as an incubated space for start-ups and MSMEs, it has evolved into a hub for multinational corporations (MNCs) post-pandemic.
Sreenivas highlights, “We don’t sell common areas. Every company operates in access-controlled cubicles, whether it’s five seats or 500. All shared areas are common to every company, and we focus purely on managed office spaces.” iSprout’s clientele includes prestigious names like Dr Reddy’s, Hitachi, and Sanofi.
Aesthetic appeal
One of iSprout’s standout features is its visually captivating interiors. “We aim for a corporate style across our spaces, but in Hyderabad, we experimented by merging Indian culture with our designs,” shares Sreenivas. The Hyderabad centre features a palace theme, inspired by the grandeur of Taj properties. Heritage elements are creatively integrated to make the space look regal, despite spatial constraints.
“Our Hyderabad centre is the second to incorporate a unique theme. The first had a Mahabharata-inspired design. My partner Sudhari loves experimenting with interiors, blending local heritage with international standards,” Sreenivas reveals. In Bengaluru, nostalgic games inspire the décor, while Pune and Kolkata centres reflect their respective cultural heritage.
iSprout prioritises creating a balanced environment by incorporating recreational zones. “Traditional office spaces often lacked areas to unwind or socialise. From the outset, we allocated spaces for people to relax, play games, and socialise. Our break-time areas make the workspace casual and vibrant, which appeals to younger professionals,” explains Sreenivas.
Access and customisation
iSprout caters to long-term users, offering one to three-year lock-in periods. For short-term needs, some centres provide customised solutions. Sreenivas adds, “Anybody can access the space, but we focus on providing tailored long-term solutions to meet diverse client needs.”
With a signed agreement for an additional one million sqft in Hyderabad, including an entire tower, iSprout is scaling rapidly. Notably, they are launching the iSprout Flyers Club, a business lounge at Hyderabad’s
GMR airport. “This lounge will cater to corporate travellers, offering meeting and interview spaces,” concludes Sreenivas.