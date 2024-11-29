GHMC proposes Rs 8,340cr Budget for 2025–26

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has drafted an annual Budget estimate of Rs 8,340 crore for the financial year 2025–26, reflecting a rise of nearly Rs 400 crore compared to the 2024-25 Budget of Rs 7,937 crore.

Of the total receipts, the estimated revenue expenditure is expected to be Rs 3,936 crore while the capital expenditure is estimated to be around Rs 4,404 crore. Additionally, a separate Rs 300 crore Budget has been allocated for projects of other corporations managed by GHMC, including the Telangana Housing Corporation’s 2BHK housing scheme for the underprivileged within GHMC limits.

The draft Budget will be presented at the GHMC Standing Committee meeting on November 30 for discussion and approval. The revised Budget for 2024–25, updated to Rs 8,150 crore from the original Rs 7,937 crore, reflecting an increase of Rs 213 crore, will also be placed for ratification.

GHMC aims to collect Rs 2,005 crore in property taxes next year, up from Rs 1,938 crore this year. It expects Rs 1,037 crore from Town Planning charges, Rs 3,800 crore through state government grants and Rs 431 crore from the Union government. Trade licences are projected to yield Rs 92 crore. However, housing expenditure for the poor has been cut from Rs 500 crore to Rs 300 crore.

Sources said the Budget estimates, which include anticipated income and expenditure for 2025-26, revised estimates for 2024-25, and actual expenditure for 2023-24, were prepared under Sections 182 to 185 of the GHMC Act, 1955. These estimates were based on actual receipts, expenditures of previous years and sanctions granted up to September 30.

As mandated by Section 182 of the GHMC Act, the Budget draft would be submitted to the Standing Committee for approval, followed by the GHMC Council for consideration. It must be approved and forwarded to the state government by March 2025.

Sectoral allocations for 2025-26