Seven years on, Hyderabad Metro boasts of 63.5 crore passengers

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) has made an impact on public transportation by consistently attracting a large number of commuters, with an average ridership exceeding 4.75 lakh passengers each day.

With the ridership peaking at 5.63 lakh passengers per day in 2024, it is reported that over 63.5 crore passengers have travelled on the Metro since its inception. The metro trains have collectively covered 44.2 million km.

On Thursday, the seventh anniversary of HMRL was celebrated in the city. “Seven years ago, we embarked on a journey to transform Hyderabad’s urban landscape. Today, as we celebrate seven years of successful operation, we can see the tangible impact of this ambitious project,” HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said.

He added that the HMRL is not only a mode of transportation but it works as a catalyst for economic growth, social development and environmental sustainability. “It has significantly reduced traffic congestion, improved air quality and enhanced the overall quality of people’s lives,” NVS Reddy said.