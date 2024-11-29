Teenage girl raped by father and abandoned by mother, fights case with the help of neighbour in Hyderabad

The XII additional sessions court in Nampally in Hyderabad recently sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his daughter multiple times.

The court also awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the 14-year-old girl.

According to the Times of India, the girl, who was assaulted multiple times by her father was abandoned even by her mother during the trial. However, the minor girl took on her parents with the help of neighbour --a 'uncle and aunt.'

During the trial, the girl's mother went so far as to claim that the accusations were fabricated because the girl wanted to be adopted by the aunt's family.

In court, the neighbour provided a detailed account of the events that unfolded after the crime, the report added.