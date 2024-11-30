ED attaches assets worth Rs 5.3 crore to medical colleges

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, has provisionally attached assets worth about Rs 5.34 crore belonging to private medical colleges under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with alleged blocking of seats for PG medical admissions.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Matwada police station, Warangal, on the basis of the complaint of registrar, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) alleging that candidature of certain students with high NEET PG ranks were being used to block seats for PG medical admissions under the management quota.

In response to the warning of legal action given by KNRUHS to such suspected seat blockers, some candidates claimed they had not applied for registration under the management quota.

The investigation by the agency revealed that some private medical colleges, in active collusion with consultants/ middlemen, were engaged in blocking seats using the certificates/ documents of high-ranking students.

The blocked seats would be retained until the last phase of counselling and later the students were shown having exited and that they had paid the penalty imposed by the university for exiting.