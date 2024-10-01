30-year-old woman jumps from 18th-floor building with daughter in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a suspected case of death due to dowry harassment, a 30- year-old woman, along with her three-year-old daughter, died after allegedly jumping off from the 18th floor of a highrise building in Narsingi late on Sunday. The woman’s husband was produced before court on Monday.

According to sources, the woman, Manasa, took the extreme step and took her child, Krisha, along with her after an alleged altercation with her husband. Manasa, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was married to a software engineer for six years. She was a homemaker and used to look after their daughter, police said.

The couple lived in a premium gated community and would regularly quarrel, the cops added. On Sunday night, Manasa, along with her child, jumped off from the building. Upon hearing a thud, the security personnel of the building reached the spot and alerted the Narsingi police.

“Their bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital. An autopsy was carried out and the bodies were handed over to their family as per procedure,” said Narsingi Station House Of ficer (SHO) Hari Krishna Reddy.

Case registered

While initially the case was suspected to be a suicide, the police, upon preliminary probe, found that Manasa was involved in a dispute with her husband. Although the police did not reveal much information about the nature of alleged dowry harassment, the SHO said that a case was registered under Section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of dowry death.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)