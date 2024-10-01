INTERVIEW| I stand for clean comedy, says Naveen Richard

HYDERABAD: Wearing an optical illusion shirt and making over 200 people fall from their chairs with his jokes, ace comedian Naveen Richard recently fuelled a riot of laughter in district150. With his clean humour and a smile on his face that makes us swoon, his one hour of comedy titled Read Between the Lines erased our week-long stress. CE had a quick chat with the comedian before he set the stage on fire.

Tell us about Read Between the Lines.

Well, I wrote this show over a year at record speed! But I think it is one of the nicer shows that I have written. The show is an assortment of some ‘meaningless’ jokes and some ‘meaningful’ bits. It talks about fame, success and how we are choosing the wrong type of success in life. I wrote this before I was married, so I came up with jokes about finding someone and then there are jokes about adventures that I go through in life. I am not really making up stories but I just say what happened — how motivation is all messed up, how I went to Mumbai and did all those shows and realised that I was given a big platform, how I used it…all these things made me write this show.

How did you overcome any challenges you faced in the comedy space?

Every job has its challenges. Well, now I make it look like it is not a big deal but it is a somewhat painful ordeal at times. If you caught up with me over a year ago, you would have seen me complaining and crying about how I don’t have any skills anymore and I don’t have any jokes. I was desperate and started praying and things just started falling in place. Then I got a show and on the day of the show, something happens in the airport and that gives my 10 minutes of joke content! You go through life, you find something funny, you make a note of it in your phone or if you’re driving you just do a voice note and well, that is how I write.

How does it feel being in Hyderabad?

I am a frequent visitor to Hyderabad for my shows. But when I came to Hyderabad around eight years ago, I didn’t know anyone. And for some reason I didn’t have many friends here. But as I come here more often now I am meeting people. Audiences in Hyderabad are very warm. Sometimes it depends on the venue; if the venue is right then they are eager to laugh. They are so generous and not uptight.