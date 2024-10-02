21-year-old data entry operator in Jaipur linked to 194 Cybercrime cases

HYDERABAD: Just about 21-years-old, Lakkan Arora, who works in a data entry job in Jaipur, is involved in 194 cybercrime cases across India, said Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) Director Shikha Goel, pointing at an excel sheet, detailing each case and the states from which the victims hailed.

Arora allegedly opened a bank account and lent it to cyber fraudsters for criminal activities. Everytime a victim transferred money into his bank account, he would then transfer it to another account based on the instructions he received. In return, he earned a commission. This is how mule accounts work, Goel explained.