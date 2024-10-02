Boost your health: Surprising benefits of fermented foods

HYDERABAD: Fermented foods have been part of human diets for centuries, and they’re becoming more popular now for their surprising health benefits. From helping with digestion to boosting the immune system, these naturally preserved foods are worth adding to your daily meals.

Dr Jyoti Chabria, Founder and Director of Nutriline - the wellness centre, says that fermented foods are natural probiotics, which means they help grow good bacteria in our gut. “They help maintain a balance of gut flora, improving overall gut health and digestion,” she explains. Essentially, our gut is home to trillions of bacteria—some good, some bad—and keeping this balance is crucial for our overall health. Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and everyday Indian staples like idli and dosa can help keep this balance in check.

Among these, yogurt is often recommended as one of the best natural probiotics. It not only helps with digestion but can also boost your immune system. Dr Chabria adds that these foods promote the growth of good bacteria that produce compounds beneficial for immunity. This means they’re not just working in the gut—they’re strengthening your body’s defenses from the inside.

N Lakshmi, Senior Consultant Nutritionist at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, also points out how important fermented foods are for digestion. “They act as prebiotics and improve nutrient absorption,” she says. Prebiotics are food for good bacteria, which, in turn, help your body absorb more nutrients and reduce digestive issues like bloating. Certain fermented foods can also help with specific health conditions. For example: yogurt may help with IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome), and kimchi, a Korean fermented vegetable dish, has been linked to cancer prevention.

Another great thing about fermented foods is how they make it easier for the body to absorb important vitamins and minerals. According to Dr Chabria, fermentation can increase the availability of nutrients like iron and zinc, which are essential for everything from energy to immune function. Fermented foods are also rich in vitamins, which are crucial for maintaining good energy levels and overall health.

If you’re new to fermented foods, it’s best to start small. Dr Chabria suggests starting with just a bit of curd or yogurt and slowly increasing the amount. “After that, you can add foods like idli or kimchi,” she says. It’s important to note that not everyone’s body reacts the same way, and some people may need to be cautious about fermented foods with high salt content, like pickles or kimchi. If you have conditions like hypertension or kidney problems, moderation is key you should follow.