Drdha Vrata Gorrick: Bridging cultures through mastery of Indian temple art

HYDERABAD: When you walk around the towering pillars of a temple, it’s hard not to think about the effort that went into sculpting every curve of those magnificent statues. Most of us just snap a few pictures and admire the stunning ancient architecture, but for Drdha Vrata Gorrick, who’s born and raised in the US, it was a whole different experience. Instead of merely soaking in the beauty, he jumped right in and studied traditional South Indian arts. “Le bon Dieu est dans le détail” (the god is in the detail), he refers, defining the essence of Indian art.

Drdha grew up in a family of spiritual seekers. His parents were passionate about Hindu philosophy and culture, and they visited India frequently, giving their kids Sanskrit names. “I was raised learning mantras, doing pujas, and reading the Mahabharata and Ramayana, all while following a strict vegetarian diet,” he shares.

His love for Indian arts began early, but it wasn’t until he visited New Delhi for the first time in 1997 at age 15 that things took a turn. “I was invited on an apprenticeship for a temple construction project in New Delhi, where I got to be involved with aspects of the design process. Later during my visit to Vrindavan I got to see Indian temples and art up close, that’s when the seed of appreciation was planted”

Fast forward a few years, and Drdha found himself in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, where he discovered a classical arts school and teachers who would shape his journey.

“The spiritual content, technical proportions and principles from shastra, geometry as well as attention to detail immediately convinced me that this is what I want to dedicate my life to. I had found my calling,” he says. After years of encouragement from friends and family, he decided to pursue his art full-time.

Drdha was guided by Sri G Thirugnanam, a senior drawing master and author known for his expertise in iconography and iconometry. “He taught me the traditional guru-shishya method, exposing me to the principles of drawing, painting, and designing according to shilpa-shastra. He even introduced me to classical dance and Carnatic music, bringing me along to performances and local temples to see the art in action.”

His second guru, Sri K Rajendran, was a master in bronze sculpture who taught Drdha the lost wax method of sculpting. “He opened my eyes to the exciting world of creating three-dimensional forms,” he recalls.

Today, the 42-year-old Drdha focuses on Hindu iconography and temple art and is the founder of Divyakala. He primarily works in the South Indian style that flourished during the Pallava, Chola, and Chalukya dynasties. His go-to mediums are pencil, pen, charcoal, and watercolour, but he also enjoys working with oil and acrylics from time to time.

Lately, he’s gained popularity for his stunning gold leaf embellishments that add a unique touch to his artwork. Alongside his training in drawing and painting, he’s also explored Kerala mural painting, Tibetan Thangka painting, and Odishan pattachitra palm leaf etching.