Hyderabad Airport introduces affordable pods for transit passengers

HYDERABAD: Running around the airport just to catch a flight or simply waiting to board can be absolutely tiring. Passing time outside the airport is unthinkable because the possibility of missing the flight can make us anxious. Keeping these uncomfortable realities in mind, JPOD has set up new pods inside Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport! You can now just rest inside a pod while waiting for your next flight. CE speaks to Jagrut Thakkar, founder of JPOD Hotels Pvt Ltd, and Hiren Gandhi, director of JPOD Hotels Pvt Ltd.
Jagrut Thakkar says the idea sprung up after he experienced numerous difficulties during transit. “I recall on one occasion that my first flight landed at around 9 pm and the next flight was at 5 am. Eight hours of moving around with that luggage and checking into a hotel was tricky. Transit hotels are no less than Rs 10,000 per night.
And even if I spend four hours in the hotel I still have to pay the full amount,” he says, adding that he understood how important it is to have a more affordable facility at the airport. “The objective was to come up with something smart, convenient and pocket-friendly. So, the price range for one pod is around Rs 500 per hour. And if you stay there for three hours the effective price is Rs 1400; the more hours you use it for the more the price decreases,” he explains.
The founder says that JPOD studied the model, which was already present in countries such as Singapore and China. “For people here going to big cities for their jobs, the most hygienic facility is expensive. We realised that pods or the capsules were the ideal answer to this and set it up in Mumbai. We are now using it in transit locations like airports.
This is very economical and we can accommodate more people as well,” he informs. And there are a slew of advantages to the pod model according to Hiren Gandhi. “The passengers don’t need to get out of the airport in the first place. Forget the cost, it is a lot of inconvenience. But with pods in place, things are easy and you don’t have to worry about missing your flight,” he assures.
Regarding who can have access to pods and if people without flight tickets can enjoy this facility, Jagrut says that passengers don’t need to show their tickets to check into the pods. “You could also just be from the city and check in here. Basically, you don’t need a flight ticket,” he adds.
Elaborating on the pods or capsules in the airport, the founder says that there are six private (twin occupancy) pods, eight ladies’ pods and one pod for persons with disabilities (PWDs).