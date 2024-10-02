Hyderabad Airport introduces affordable pods for transit passengers

HYDERABAD: Running around the airport just to catch a flight or simply waiting to board can be absolutely tiring. Passing time outside the airport is unthinkable because the possibility of missing the flight can make us anxious. Keeping these uncomfortable realities in mind, JPOD has set up new pods inside Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport! You can now just rest inside a pod while waiting for your next flight. CE speaks to Jagrut Thakkar, founder of JPOD Hotels Pvt Ltd, and Hiren Gandhi, director of JPOD Hotels Pvt Ltd.

Jagrut Thakkar says the idea sprung up after he experienced numerous difficulties during transit. “I recall on one occasion that my first flight landed at around 9 pm and the next flight was at 5 am. Eight hours of moving around with that luggage and checking into a hotel was tricky. Transit hotels are no less than Rs 10,000 per night.

And even if I spend four hours in the hotel I still have to pay the full amount,” he says, adding that he understood how important it is to have a more affordable facility at the airport. “The objective was to come up with something smart, convenient and pocket-friendly. So, the price range for one pod is around Rs 500 per hour. And if you stay there for three hours the effective price is Rs 1400; the more hours you use it for the more the price decreases,” he explains.