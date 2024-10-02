Hyderabad police ban DJ systems, firecrackers during religious processions

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand on Tuesday issued orders prohibiting the use of DJ sound systems and firecrackers during religious processions within the Hyderabad commissionerate limits. The decision follows a recent round table discussion with various stakeholders addressing noise pollution concerns during such events.

The prohibition extends to DJ sound mixers, amplifiers, and other high-sound equipment. Anand highlighted a growing trend among procession organisers to use loud DJ systems, which has led to a rise in public noise complaints. He noted that excessive noise can negatively impact the health of the elderly and disrupt children’s education.

To manage sound levels, the notification allows sound systems within specific decibel limits: 55 dB in residential areas during the day, 45 dB at night; 65 dB in commercial areas during the day, 55 dB at night; and 75 dB in industrial areas during the day, 70 dB at night. Use of loudspeakers or DJ systems is prohibited from 10 PM to 6 AM. Police clearance is required for hiring sound equipment.

The CP said that violations will lead to penal action under the relevant laws including Hyderabad City Police Act, BNS, BNSS, Environment Protection Act, Noise Pollution Rules, and Hyderabad City Loudspeakers (Regulation of use and Licensing) Rules.