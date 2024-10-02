INTERVIEW | Actor Ayush Mehra on food, films, friendship

HYDERABAD: He’s Nikhil in Love On The Rocks, Karan in When You Meet Your Ex, Nishant in Operation MBBS and so many other versatile characters across movies, TV shows and web series. Over 15 years, he has donned many hats — as actor, assistant director and host — and made people roll over laughing yet sometimes sit deep in thought. CE couldn’t help but bombard him with a barrage of playful questions.

You’re in Hyderabad for the ‘Table for Everyone’ event, set up by Black & White Ginger Ale. It is all about sharing meaningful conversations over unique culinary experiences. On that note, are you a big foodie and do you think that food binds people?

Oh, yes, good food or bad food, food is very essential for conversations. And I am a foodie beyond measure! When I go to my friend’s house for Eid, I don’t eat plates, I eat by the minute. It’s like ‘Ayush has been eating for 50 minutes, can someone please tell him to get up?’ (laughs). Every Sunday at my house we make some special food such as Poori Chole, Dosa, Kulche Chole, Vada Pav…I bear the brunt and work out a lot! But my last meal should be the best biryani ever.

We’re in Hyderabad…where do you think we get the best biryani?

Hyderabad, you have some tough competitors so buckle up a little (laughs). But well, this city does feature among the best biryani places in my list! I came here really long back, around five to six years ago. Oh my god, it is one of the cleanest cities I’ve been to! And the weather is so pleasant and lovely too.