INTERVIEW | Actor Ayush Mehra on food, films, friendship

HYDERABAD: He’s Nikhil in Love On The Rocks, Karan in When You Meet Your Ex, Nishant in Operation MBBS and so many other versatile characters across movies, TV shows and web series. Over 15 years, he has donned many hats — as actor, assistant director and host — and made people roll over laughing yet sometimes sit deep in thought. CE couldn’t help but bombard him with a barrage of playful questions.
You’re in Hyderabad for the ‘Table for Everyone’ event, set up by Black & White Ginger Ale. It is all about sharing meaningful conversations over unique culinary experiences. On that note, are you a big foodie and do you think that food binds people?
Oh, yes, good food or bad food, food is very essential for conversations. And I am a foodie beyond measure! When I go to my friend’s house for Eid, I don’t eat plates, I eat by the minute. It’s like ‘Ayush has been eating for 50 minutes, can someone please tell him to get up?’ (laughs). Every Sunday at my house we make some special food such as Poori Chole, Dosa, Kulche Chole, Vada Pav…I bear the brunt and work out a lot! But my last meal should be the best biryani ever.
We’re in Hyderabad…where do you think we get the best biryani?
Hyderabad, you have some tough competitors so buckle up a little (laughs). But well, this city does feature among the best biryani places in my list! I came here really long back, around five to six years ago. Oh my god, it is one of the cleanest cities I’ve been to! And the weather is so pleasant and lovely too.
Where did your journey in this industry begin?
I started out as an assistant director and wanted to get into acting. But no one from my family is in this field so I had to really study and understand what goes behind. I got very interested and intrigued with this magical field and started doing ads, digital sketches with FilterCopy, YouTube shows, OTT shows and then I did my first film, Kacchey Limbu, in 2022. It has been years of acting and dabbling multiple things. Though this was time-consuming and required persistence, it has been fruitful and rewarding.
How was your experience as assistant director for Uri?
I actually became assistant director of the film towards the end, but watching Vicky Kaushal act was a beautiful experience! He is dedicated, proficient and a prolific actor. It soothes my soul to see him act. And he’s such a kind person too.
How was it working with Neelima Azeem in Mom & Co?
It was special—she was my on-screen mom so I wish her every Mother’s Day too. She used to get me food on the set; she’s so kind and supportive. This is what I like about shooting. It isn’t just about acting but making genuine connections. Those people become a part of your life.
Describe in one word your co-stars:
Barkha: Hardworking
Ahsaas: Bubbly
Rohan: Brother
Apoorva: Missing, where is she? Hey, hello, where are you?
Shreya: Foodie
Aisha: Comfort
Anshul: Alert
Sara: Nerd
Who is your favourite co-star?
All are favourites. But I had so much fun with Rajat Kapoor in Call My Agent and he is a brilliant writer and actor. And 120%, I would go to him for advice because he guides in the true artistic way. And get this — he doesn’t have a phone! You have to email him. (laughs)
If not an actor, what would you be?
Probably something in the sports! But I’m not very good as a player so I’d probably be in management (laughs). But I really like acting; even if I can bring a smile to people’s faces for 10 minutes and make them forget their worries, then I’ve achieved it all.
On set, are you disciplined or the back-bencher who makes everyone have fun?
A mix of both but when I see the set stressed I try to make everyone calm and have fun. True art comes out when you are having fun but still not taking it lightly. You need to strike that balance. Oh, I get very deep in life!
What is one life motto you follow?
Be a good person in life and you’ll get everything. Everyone thinks about themselves in the world of digital — it’s all about likes, shares and followers. No one remembers the number of followers but rather the kindness and compassion you showed towards them.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
Yes, there are things coming out soon! I know I keep you all waiting but trust me, it’s worth the wait. I hope you all give me as much love as you have for the past projects. I promise I will always work triply hard in life!