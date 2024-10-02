Raising awareness: Understanding Rett Syndrome, its impact

HYDERABAD: Awareness about rare diseases can sometimes prevent serious conditions from being overlooked. One such condition is Rett Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that many people aren’t familiar with. Learning about Rett Syndrome is crucial, especially because babies with the disorder are usually born after normal pregnancies and deliveries.

Most infants with Rett seem to grow and develop as expected for the first six months, which is why early signs and symptoms often go unnoticed. Since October is Rett Syndrome Awareness Month, CE reached out to local experts to shed more light on the disorder and what to watch out for.

Rett Syndrome, a rare and severe neurological disorder, primarily affects girls and occurs in approximately 1 in 10,000 to 15,000 live female births, said Dr Vittal Kumar Kesireddy, Consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrics at CARE Hospitals.

“Caused by mutations in the MECP2 gene on the X chromosome, this disorder leads to significant impairments in cognitive, motor, and communication abilities. It typically manifests between 6 and 18 months of age, following a period of seemingly normal early development.”

Adding to that, Dr Raja Sekhar Reddy G, Consultant Neurologist, Yashoda Hospitals, said, “Rett Syndrome is seen almost exclusively in females because the mutation on the X chromosome is usually fatal to male fetuses. It occurs due to a spontaneous mutation in the MECP2 gene and is not usually inherited.”

The symptoms with which one can identify Rett Syndrome include slowed growth, particularly of the head (microcephaly), loss of purposeful hand movements, and repetitive motions such as hand-wringing or clapping. Other common symptoms include loss of speech, severe motor difficulties, breathing irregularities, seizures, and sleep disturbances. Children may also develop scoliosis, gastrointestinal problems, and difficulties with coordination and walking. The symptoms and their severity may vary to every child.

Clinically, Rett Syndrome progresses through four stages said Dr Vittal Kumar Kesireddy, “Early onset stagnation, rapid deterioration, plateau, and late motor deterioration.