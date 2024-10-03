Minding right designs

HYDERABAD: Interiors and design have always gone hand in hand, with each element contributing to the aesthetic appeal of home décor. As living spaces evolve, people are increasingly mindful of choosing the right designs, elevating the interior design industry to where it stands today.

Recognising this trend, Design Democracy — founded by Pallika Sreewastav, Shailja Patwari, and Arjun Rathi — is set to host an interior design expo that promises to make a significant mark in the field. Scheduled from October 4-6, the event will feature innovative and trendsetting designs.

Pallika Sreewastav shares what sets this year’s event apart: “We’ve introduced several new features. Last year, we showcased product design at the Museum of Telangana.

This year, however, we’re highlighting the architects of Telangana, particularly those working with exposed bricks. They’ve created a scale model of a local building that will be exhibited at the event. We also have several new segments, such as Design Pixal, Design Democracy Focus, Design Democracy Spot Light, and our largest feature, Design Democracy Venture.”

Shailja Patwari elaborates on the Spot Light feature, explaining, “Spot Light brings together architects from across the industry. Whether through panel discussions, keynotes, or interactive sessions, it’s a platform for architectural dialogue.

In DD Focus, we are highlighting prominent architects like Raseel Gujral and Vinita Chaitanya. Raseel Gujral will select five standout products, which will be showcased as ‘Raseel Gujral Picks’ — a unique addition to this year’s expo.”

Arjun Rathi provides insight into DD Venture, describing it as “An incubation platform designed to support emerging designers and manufacturers in the field. We’ve gathered finalists from various categories — kids’ furniture, lighting manufacturers, and home technology — all of whom will present their work in a Shark Tank-style format. What’s also exciting this year is the increase in international associations.