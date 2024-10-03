Passage to East India

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, which began on September 28, has become a major public attraction at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolaram. TNIE lensman Vinay Madapu has captured all the hustle bustle.

The exhibition showcases the diverse and rich culture of East India, with handcrafted accessories, clothing, bags, and more on display.

The Mikir tribe from Meghalaya has exhibited beautiful shawls, perfect for the winter season. One standout item is the Chapangar flower, a unique home décor piece that stays fresh for up to two years.

Tribes from Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura have also recreated their traditional homes, offering a glimpse into their daily lives. If you haven’t explored these regions yet, this exhibition is a great starting point! It runs until October 6, from 10 am to 8 pm.