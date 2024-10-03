Rachakonda SHE Teams nab 283 harassers

HYDERABAD: Within the past month, the Rachakonda SHE Teams nabbed 283 persons for harassing girls and women in public places. Of those, 11 faced criminal charges, 107 were booked for petty offences and the remaining were counselled at the LB Nagar camp office.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu said decoy teams are monitoring public areas and warned that strict action will be taken against harassers. The SHE Teams operate in plain clothes, gather evidence and counsel offenders in the presence of their parents, the CP said.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, the teams apprehended 268 individuals for misbehaviour at pandals and immersion sites. In September, the teams conducted 98 awareness programmes for 21,840 people.

For support, women can contact the Rachakonda SHE Teams at 8712662111.