Water Board to revamp Hyderabad’s sewerage system

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday launched a 90-day programme to revamp the underground drainage system in the city.

Over this three-month period, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will clean sewerage pipelines and construct sinkholes wherever needed. The Water Board aims to clean at least 30% of the sewerage pipelines and construct rainwater (percolation) pits in Hyderabad by December 31.

Under the project, the condition and capacity of the underground drainage pipelines will be checked. If necessary, their capacity will be increased, outdated pipelines will be changed, sewers will be identified and special sewerage teams with air tech machines will execute the cleaning process. Monitoring of field-level work will be done through GPS tracking.

Speaking at the launch of the programme at Mehdipatnam, the minister said that every drop of rain should be conserved and converted into groundwater. “Rainwater should not be wasted and should be reused. For this, people should take up the construction of harvesting pits in their premises. These should be built in vacant places to avoid drought in the future.”

Prabhakar appealed to people to ensure that no garbage is dumped in manholes so as not to obstruct the flow of sewage.