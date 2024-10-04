Hyderabad home for Marriott’s Global Capability Centre

HYDERABAD: Marriott International, Inc., an American hospitality giant, has announced the establishment of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, named Marriot Tech Accelerator. The centre will be the first across the country in the sector.

During the press meeting at the Secretariat, IT Minister Sridhar Babu said that the hotel will initially recruit 300 people in FY 2024-25 and later expand it.

“This new GCC advances our vision of making Telangana a global hub for AI, data science, and IIoT. We thank Marriott International for choosing Telangana for its global tech centre, reinforcing our position as a technology leader. As it’s the first one, it will also create a domino effect across the country. Our talent pool includes over 1 million GCC-ready tech professionals and 350,000 AI and Chip designers, with an annual influx of 250,000 engineers.”

The minister also urged the Marriott leadership team to explore opportunities in opening hotels and establishing tech accelerator centres in tier-2 cities across Telangana further bolstering the state’s economic growth and decentralising development. Over this, the Marriott team assured the minister they would consider this proposition.

Marriott will begin full-scale operations at the GCC by the first quarter of 2025. It is expected to leverage Hyderabad’s tech talent to enhance Marriott’s technology infrastructure, engineering capacity, and security capabilities across its global operations.

About the nature of recruitment, Drew Pinto, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue & Technology Officer, told TNIE, “We are looking for people with different sets of expertise apart from entry-level jobs. We will also recruit engineers and security experts who know how to operate high-end technology.”

Explaining why Marriott chose Hyderabad to set up the GCC, Pinto said “We have chosen to establish the Marriott Tech Accelerator in Hyderabad because of its world-class talent and strong reputation as a major IT hub in India.”

He added that the upcoming GCC will enhance customer experiences and reinforce Marriott’s position as leaders in delivering cutting-edge solutions to empower our global operations to thrive in the digital age.” The initiative will be supported by ANSR, a leader in establishing and operating GCCs for global enterprises.