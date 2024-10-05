Coffee delights

HYDERABAD: Imagine relaxing in a cool, aesthetic ambiance, sipping on a cup of Ratnagiri Coffee or Berry Tea — it sounds like the perfect blend of peace and fun. Maize and Beans, located in Jubilee Hills, offers this unique experience, featuring a pop-up collaboration with Mokapotguy Shraavan. The event delighted guests with classic beverages and lip-smacking food, making for a memorable outing.

As we settled in, Shraavan guided us through the different flavour profiles of the coffee. Sharing the backstory, he explained, “I met Meet at a coffee brewing workshop. We bonded over our shared love for coffee and envisioned creating a coffee shop together. Now, here we are. Ratnagiri Coffee comes from a coffee estate also known as Pearl Mountain. It’s a single-origin coffee that is even exported internationally. It’s perfect for those who enjoy a rich black coffee.”

Meet Shah, Creative Director of Maize and Beans, elaborated on the Berry Tea: “We source it from Dubai, from a brand called Soul and Soul. It contains no preservatives and features cranberries, strawberries, and raspberries.”

Talking about what’s new at Maize and Beans, Meet shared, “We originally had a restaurant, but the ambiance didn’t invite people to enjoy coffee and Italian cuisine alongside traditional Indian fare. Shraavan suggested using this space for pop-ups, so we started hosting them, and now we plan to hold one or two pop-ups every month.”

While enjoying our coffee and tea, we indulged in dishes like Veggie Spaghetti Pasta, a Butter and Spinach Croissant Sandwich, French Fries, Jalapeño Poppers, and an unforgettable burger.

The vegetarian fusion of Italian and Indian flavours was impressive, and the creative menu by Meet Shah and Shraavan did not disappoint. This visit left us happy, satisfied, and eager to return for more!