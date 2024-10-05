Government sanctions Rs 826 crore for H-CITI project

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday granted administrative sanction of Rs 826 crore for the construction of flyovers and underpasses under Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project.

These flyovers and underpasses will come up at the KBR Park entrance junction, Jubilee Hills check post junction, Road No. 45 junction, Filmnagar junction, Maharaja Agrasen junction and Cancer Hospital junction under Engineering Procurement Contract (EPC).

Recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gave the green signal for construction of flyovers and underpasses around KBR park to improve the road network in the city. The junctions have been designed to ensure that the entire area will be conflict free i.e. there will be no signal anywhere around KBR Park and traffic can flow in an uninterrupted manner.

Traffic going clockwise will travel in a series of underpasses while traffic going counterclockwise will use a series of flyovers. GHMC has also incorporated designs of rainwater retention structures under the underpasses to make sure that these places do not become bottlenecks during monsoon. An official order was issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department on Friday.

Accordingly, construction of flyover and underpass at Jubilee Hills check post, KBR Park entrance, and Mugdha junction near KBR Park will be taken up under Package-1 in EPC mode for Rs 421 crore. Construction of flyover and underpass at Road No. 45 junction, Filmnagar junction, Maharaja Agrasen junction and Cancer Hospital junction will be taken up under Package-2 in EPC for Rs 405 crore under H-CITI.

The expenditure will be met from the state budget allocated in the financial year 2024-25 towards assistance to GHMC under H-CITI. MAUD has permitted to call tenders for the above works under EPC method and to commence the works simultaneously with acquisition of properties and utility shifting to save delay.