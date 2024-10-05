‘Humour makes way for conversation’

HYDERABAD: 'Ladies, go for it! Go for it!” excitedly said film director, producer, and writer Kiran Rao when CE asked her to give a message to all the young women joining the film industry and looking to make strides in other fields. The tone of this power-packed response was also the tone of her talk—titled ‘Writing, Directing and Producing films: A Gendered Perspective’—at the 12th edition of Manthan Samvaad at Shilpakala Vedika. Singer and writer Vidya Rao had a wonderful chat with the ace director about the latter’s second feature film and superhit, Laapataa Ladies.

The movie surpassed 28 other Indian films to enter the Best International Feature Film category for the 2025 Oscars. “India’s entry in itself is an award for me. I am so humbled and we will do our best to make everyone proud,” said Kiran, adding that what made her film special was how fresh it was in terms of tone and pitch.

The satirical film, set in rural India, explores themes such as marriage, patriarchy, and societal norms. Two veiled, red saree-donning brides, Phool (Nitanshi Goel) and Jaya (Pratibha Ranta), undertake an adventurously arduous journey of self-discovery after being mistakenly exchanged during a train journey. Though both of them go through very different experiences, they learn, unlearn, and wake up—in their own ways. The director said, “The idea of the veil is a great physical metaphor showing that there is a dayra or limit that circumscribes their potential. We did not critique any type of veil; at the end of the film, they are still wearing veils and it doesn’t matter because it is their choice.” A barrage of claps echoed through the auditorium for Kiran’s well-articulated statement.

The original story, called Two Brides, was written by Biplab Goswami. Kiran tweaked several aspects of this story for her film and also introduced a character called Manju Mai, a quirky middle-aged woman Phool meets at a train station. “Manju Mai symbolises women’s independence, living on her own terms. The women in our lives—our mothers, aunts, grandmothers, sisters—have done so much for us. Yet their work is not valued and Manju Mai really essays that as a character,” said Kiran, adding that going forward, she plans to have 50% of women in her filmmaking team.