Inspiring trailblazer

HYDERABAD: Motivating people with her exceptional skills, making each endeavour count, and putting India on the global map, the 24-year-old Dr Naina Jaiswal, the youngest PhD holder at the age of 22 from Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram), has inspired countless youngsters. At the launch of the MG Windsor EV car at PPS Motors, we had the opportunity to chat with her about her journey from being a Table Tennis champion to earning her doctorate and continuously pushing forward without giving up.

Tell us about your love for cars, especially being present at the MG Windsor EV car launch.

I absolutely love driving! I started when I was 18, and later, I even drove a Scorpio. I particularly enjoy driving big vehicles. The concept of EVs is fantastic it’s a great innovation because it helps reduce pollution, which is a huge issue in metropolitan cities today. I genuinely believe that EVs are the future.

You’re known for inspiring others. What keeps you motivated?

My parents have always been my source of inspiration. From childhood, they guided us the right way, and I want every child to be raised with that same care. With proper guidance and training, every child can become a wonder kid. My parents nurtured our passion, and with the zeal to achieve, I believe anything is possible.

You hold a PhD, influence others, and are a table tennis champion. How do you balance all these roles?

Both my brother and I were homeschooled, which made a significant difference. My younger brother is the first boy in India to complete Intermediate in two streams. My mother was our first teacher, as Gandhi ji said, and my father, an educationalist, dedicated himself to training us. He left his own career to focus on us. Our educational approach emphasized understanding, not rote learning, which laid a strong foundation for us to excel. In sports, my father though a wrestler took up table tennis to coach me, and eventually represented India. When balancing education and sports, I dedicate 70% of my time to studies during exams, while the rest of the year is mostly focused on sports training.