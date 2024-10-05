Inspiring trailblazer

HYDERABAD: Motivating people with her exceptional skills, making each endeavour count, and putting India on the global map, the 24-year-old Dr Naina Jaiswal, the youngest PhD holder at the age of 22 from Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram), has inspired countless youngsters. At the launch of the MG Windsor EV car at PPS Motors, we had the opportunity to chat with her about her journey from being a Table Tennis champion to earning her doctorate and continuously pushing forward without giving up.
Tell us about your love for cars, especially being present at the MG Windsor EV car launch.
I absolutely love driving! I started when I was 18, and later, I even drove a Scorpio. I particularly enjoy driving big vehicles. The concept of EVs is fantastic it’s a great innovation because it helps reduce pollution, which is a huge issue in metropolitan cities today. I genuinely believe that EVs are the future.
You’re known for inspiring others. What keeps you motivated?
My parents have always been my source of inspiration. From childhood, they guided us the right way, and I want every child to be raised with that same care. With proper guidance and training, every child can become a wonder kid. My parents nurtured our passion, and with the zeal to achieve, I believe anything is possible.
You hold a PhD, influence others, and are a table tennis champion. How do you balance all these roles?
Both my brother and I were homeschooled, which made a significant difference. My younger brother is the first boy in India to complete Intermediate in two streams. My mother was our first teacher, as Gandhi ji said, and my father, an educationalist, dedicated himself to training us. He left his own career to focus on us. Our educational approach emphasized understanding, not rote learning, which laid a strong foundation for us to excel. In sports, my father though a wrestler took up table tennis to coach me, and eventually represented India. When balancing education and sports, I dedicate 70% of my time to studies during exams, while the rest of the year is mostly focused on sports training.
What were the challenges you faced along the way?
The first challenge was the decision not to attend traditional school. This was difficult for my parents, and we faced skepticism from family and friends. But once we proved that it worked, it was incredibly rewarding.
How would you advise parents who don’t support their child’s passion?
Parents should spend at least an hour with their children each day. This helps them understand what their child is truly interested in. It’s also crucial to limit the time children spend on gadgets like phones and TV, especially during their formative years. Parents need to be aware that this is the time when kids need guidance the most, both in terms of education and physical fitness.
In the era of social media, how can people get involved in sports or fitness?
There are many options! You don’t need to be a professional athlete to engage in physical activity. Simply joining a sport can change your lifestyle waking up early, setting a routine, and staying active. Reading, arts, and other hobbies are also great alternatives. Parents should help steer their kids in the right direction.
What’s your daily routine like?
My day starts at 5 am with fitness training until 7 am, followed by three hours of table tennis. I usually practice 6-7 hours a day. The rest of my time is dedicated to my educational pursuits, as I’m currently pursuing my LLM.
Besides sports, what other activities do you enjoy?
I love playing the piano and singing, especially devotional songs. Visiting temples is something close to my heart Tirumala Tirupati is one of my favourite places. At the age of seven, I recorded a CD of 108 slokas from the Ramayana. I also enjoy cooking and even made a record by preparing Hyderabadi biryani in just 25 minutes! I’m also ambidextrous I can write with both hands.
How do you define success?
I believe success has no full stop. You need to keep learning. Success, in my view, is a continuous journey, not a final destination.