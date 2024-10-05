Telangana HC grants anticipatory bail to HMDA official

HYDERABAD: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana HC has granted anticipatory bail to Sudheer Kumar Madhavaram, Assistant Planning Officer (ATO) of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), in a case involving unauthorised granting of permission for constructions in the buffer zone of Errakunta in Pragathi Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Nizampet Municipal Corporation. Madhavaram is listed as accused No 4 in the case.

As per the court’s directive, the petitioner must surrender before the SHO of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Cyberabad, within two weeks from the date of the order. Upon surrender, the SHO is instructed to release him on bail, provided he executes a personal bond of Rs 20,000 along with two sureties of the same amount.

In addition, Madhavaram is required to report to the SHO concerned every Saturday between 11 am and 4 pm for the next eight weeks, or until the filing of the charge sheet, whichever comes earlier. He must also adhere to other conditions under Section 482(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhitha, 2023, and fully cooperate with the investigation.

The case relates to the alleged irregularities in granting construction permissions in the buffer zone of the water body, raising concerns about violations of environmental and urban planning regulations.