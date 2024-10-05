Why every road in Hyderabad leads to a coffee shop?

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad does not have a beach, which is why business owners have been kind enough to fill the void with coffee shops. If you can’t hear the ocean waves, you can at least sit in Third Wave. Drive from Jubilee Hills to Gachibowli, and I promise you’ll pass more coffee shops than potholes.

There are now officially more coffee shops than people actually drinking coffee and that’s a fact. If your café isn’t run by Tata, doesn’t have an authentic reputation, or lacks a gang of freeloading friends constantly hanging out, it’s probably empty. These cafés were supposedly created to keep the IT crowd awake during extra hours of coding, startup planning, or just taking a well-earned break. But most of them are frugal enough to stick to free office coffee, fill their souls with nicotine vapes, or just stick to good old chai and a cigarette.

But that doesn’t stop these coffee shop owners from trying.

If you’re opening a coffee shop, the first rule is simple: your name must have the word “coffee” in it. This is crucial, because apparently, without that word, we’ll all confuse a room full of coffee mugs, espresso machines, and the smell of freshly brewed beans with a shawarma joint.

Most names follow the predictable formula of “[Something] Coffee” or “Coffee [Something].” But if you think the word “coffee” is overused, get creative! Why not go with a spelling mistake, like “Kofee” or “Quoffee,” so customers think it’s some fancy Spanish brand and walk in immediately, expecting to sip on something exotic.