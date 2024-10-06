Complaint lodged against actor Akkineni Nagarjuna over land encroachment

HYDERABAD: A complaint was filed against actor Akkineni Nagarjuna at Madhapur police station on Friday evening alleging that he was involved in land encroachment.

The complaint, filed by Kasireddy Bhaskara Reddy, president of the NGO Janam Kosam Manasakshi Foundation, accused the actor of illegally constructing the N-Convention Centre by encroaching on Thammidikunta Lake.

In his complaint, Bhaskara Reddy alleged that the actor unduly profited crores of rupees from the building. He urged the police to recover the funds and return it to the government.

He also asked the cops to take legal action against the actor and arrest him on criminal charges.

Madhapur police clarified that no case has been registered against the actor yet. A legal opinion is being sought in the matter.

In August, HYDRAA demolished the N-Convention Centre on the grounds that the building falls under the Full Tank Level Zone.