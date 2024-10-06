HMWSSB to waive off interest on pending water bill dues

HYDERABAD: Announcing the One Time Settlement (OTS-2024) scheme for water consumers in the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has said the interest amount of defaulting customers would be waived off if they pay the principal amount of their pending water bill from October 1 to 31.

According to officials, over Rs 300 crore in dues have been pending from around 3.75 lakh water consumer defaulters for the last few years. On several occasions, the Water Board has asked the defaulters to pay the dues to improve their financial situation. The OTS was introduced as a remedial initiative to recover huge arrears against individual consumers, they added.

The HMWSSB has delegated powers to waive interest to different levels of officers. The manager (E) can waive up to Rs 2,000, the deputy general manager (E) can waive amounts from Rs 2,001 to Rs 10,000, general managers (E) can waive amounts from Rs 10,001 to Rs 1 lakh, and the chief general manager (E) can waive amounts above Rs 1 lakh.