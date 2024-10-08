HYDRAA set to launch app to receive complaints

HYDERABAD: To monitor and prevent encroachments on waterbodies, the Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is set to launch a new app.

This app will enable the agency to receive information quickly on encroachments and allow the public to lodge complaints regarding encroachments on lakes, government lands and parks.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath held a Lake Protection Committee (LPC) meeting with irrigation, revenue, National Remote Sensing Agency, Telangana Remote Sensing Applications Centre and Survey of India officials focused on identifying FTL and buffer zones around the city’s lakes.

Last month, the state government established the LPC within the ORR, covering reservoirs like Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

Ranganath instructed officials to collect data on lakes and their encroached areas within the ORR limits, using 45 years of historical data. In cases where FTL boundaries are unclear, it was decided to revise them using scientific methods and cadastral maps, incorporating information such as village maps, land use survey numbers and lake water expansion over the years.

The process will begin with identifying FTL and buffer zones for the Himayatsagar reservoir, and the same method will be applied to other water bodies.