Igniting innovation

HYDERABAD: Creative ideas can work wonders and sometimes make a difference to people. Keeping this in mind, the Telangana Finance Commission conducted a citizen engagement programme between August 15 to September 30 called Ideathon 2024.

This initiative, which invited innovative ideas that would help generate revenue for local bodies, received over 1,100 applications. CE speaks to the three winning teams about their experiences.

Gorav Kumar Sharma and K Saatvik Sai, third-year engineering students from CMR College of Engineering and Technology, snagged first place. “The initial idea was to create a donation portal, where the donor would get a token for their donation. This token could then be used in rythu bazaar. The government liked the idea and is helping us make the app,” explains Gourav, adding that Saatvik and he are happy with the output.

He says, “It is like a dream come true for us. Thinking that our idea will be an app someday is really inspiring. We did make mistakes while presenting our idea but were received well. We look forward to being a part of such initiatives and coming up with new ideas.”

Second place went to P Raviteja, who is pursuing his B Com (Computers), and PK Esha Nair, who is pursuing a BBA from Bhavan’s Degree College.

“We are startup enthusiasts and wanted to create a platform which focuses on employment generation in rural areas. We wanted to be Naukri.com and Urban Company for the rural areas,” expresses Esha, adding that upon research, Raviteja and she found people with business setups but did not know how to go ahead.

“So, our initial aim was to provide them with a platform, where if they want jobs, they could register with us. The support we received after presenting this idea was amazing. We look forward to working with them,” says Esha.