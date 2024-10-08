Journeying to Japan

HYDERABAD: As you step into the Hyderabad Japan Festival at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training in Hitec City, you spot little bonsai trees lined up, their beauty captivating passersby.
A group lingers, admiring the carefully crafted Ikebana arrangements and nearby, excited food lovers line up for a taste of mouth-watering tempura. And art enthusiasts gather around tables, absorbed in the strokes of ‘Sumi-e paintings’ and the intricate folds of origami.
The festival is a blend of exhibitions, workshops, and cultural programs. The Na Ra JAPAN HUB, in association with the Japanese Association of Hyderabad, hosts this vibrant celebration, which immerses you in Japan’s rich traditions and contemporary culture.
Bonsai exhibits, curated by the Friends Bonsai Society, share space with captivating origami displays by the talented Anshul Gupta, while Sumi-e paintings and school exhibits infuse creativity into the halls.
While we were wandering around, utterly amazed by the cultural showcase, Sumi-e artist Priya Bhargava happily gestures towards the artwork on display and adds, “Basically, this is a traditional Japanese painting called Sumi-e. The name itself consists of two characters: ‘sumi’ means ink, and ‘e’ means painting. It’s like ink wash painting. It originated in China but then made its way to Japan. What makes it stand out is its simplicity and uniqueness.”
She continues, “Even now, across Asia, people still practice this art form. It’s almost like a type of meditation because it follows certain ideologies and techniques. It’s simple because you don’t need a lot of materials. Just black ink, which is ‘sumi’, a brush, which is ‘fude’, and rice paper, which is called ‘washi’. But what’s amazing is how much you can express with just black ink. You can create so many effects and shapes using different shades ranging from light, dark, darker, and darkest. That’s the beauty of Sumi-e painting.”
Those craving a hands-on experience of the Japanese way of life are satisfied by workshops for Ikebana floral arrangements by the Ohara School of Ikebana and the soulful simplicity of a ‘Sado’ (tea ceremony) demonstration by students from the English and Foreign Languages University. And for foodies, the flavours of Japan dance on the palate as they relish fresh tempura crafted by skilled chefs from Toshiba T&D.
The cultural programme also makes room for a beautiful exchange between Indian and Japanese traditions.
From the graceful Kuchipudi dance and the heartwarming Momotaro play to Indian children and NASR school students singing Japanese songs, the performances foster a true sense of camaraderie.
There are also martial arts demonstrations and a fusion of Bathukamma and Japanese dances that celebrates the shared love for nature and rhythm.
Rama Bhadra and Naganath, founders of Na Ra JAPAN HUB, Hyderabad, say, “The Na Ra JAPAN HUB team in Hyderabad has conducted the Japan festival every year since 1996 to promote Indo-Japan relations and provide a venue for local practitioners of Japanese culture to display their talents.”