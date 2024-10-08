Journeying to Japan

HYDERABAD: As you step into the Hyderabad Japan Festival at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training in Hitec City, you spot little bonsai trees lined up, their beauty captivating passersby.

A group lingers, admiring the carefully crafted Ikebana arrangements and nearby, excited food lovers line up for a taste of mouth-watering tempura. And art enthusiasts gather around tables, absorbed in the strokes of ‘Sumi-e paintings’ and the intricate folds of origami.

The festival is a blend of exhibitions, workshops, and cultural programs. The Na Ra JAPAN HUB, in association with the Japanese Association of Hyderabad, hosts this vibrant celebration, which immerses you in Japan’s rich traditions and contemporary culture.

Bonsai exhibits, curated by the Friends Bonsai Society, share space with captivating origami displays by the talented Anshul Gupta, while Sumi-e paintings and school exhibits infuse creativity into the halls.

While we were wandering around, utterly amazed by the cultural showcase, Sumi-e artist Priya Bhargava happily gestures towards the artwork on display and adds, “Basically, this is a traditional Japanese painting called Sumi-e. The name itself consists of two characters: ‘sumi’ means ink, and ‘e’ means painting. It’s like ink wash painting. It originated in China but then made its way to Japan. What makes it stand out is its simplicity and uniqueness.”

She continues, “Even now, across Asia, people still practice this art form. It’s almost like a type of meditation because it follows certain ideologies and techniques. It’s simple because you don’t need a lot of materials. Just black ink, which is ‘sumi’, a brush, which is ‘fude’, and rice paper, which is called ‘washi’. But what’s amazing is how much you can express with just black ink. You can create so many effects and shapes using different shades ranging from light, dark, darker, and darkest. That’s the beauty of Sumi-e painting.”