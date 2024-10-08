Musi evictees move into 2 BHKs, complain of water shortage in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Over the past week, the shortage of water has become a pressing issue for residents of the 2 BHK Housing Colony in Pilligudiselu, Saidabad. The residential complex, inaugurated in 2021, has all 288 houses occupied, especially with the recent allotments of 147 units to those relocated due to the Musi riverfront development project.
Long-time residents said that while the water supply was once reliable, it has taken a hit with the influx of new residents.
“For over a week, water has been released for only about an hour each day, and the amount is less than earlier. Previously, we had access every other day without any issues. It seems the supply has decreased due to the increase in residents. The same goes for drinking water,” said Ghousia Begum, a Block A resident since the colony opened.
Residents rely on the society’s water tank for everyday needs, while drinking water must be collected in cans and bottles from two taps located on the ground floor.
Md Khaja Miyaan, 70, who has relocated from Shankar Nagar, said, “In my previous home, we had a constant supply of water throughout the day. Now, my family struggles to have enough water for bathing, cooking and other daily tasks. Sometimes, our food isn’t even fully cooked. In Shankar Nagar, borewells ensured we had enough water. Today, we haven’t had any supply, and fetching drinking water repeatedly from the ground floor is a hassle, especially for the elderly.”
Pipeline works underway
During TNIE’s visit, several people, particularly children and women, were seen lined up with cans and bottles in front of the drinking water tap. Nearby, workers from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) were digging next to a 1 lakh litre water tank. The Water Board is currently sending around two dozen tankers daily to meet the demand.
K Naveen, HMWSSB manager at Chanchalguda, told TNIE, “The influx of new residents has heavily increased water demand. Consequently, we have sanctioned a new 83-metre water pipeline. Today (Monday) marks the start of the installation, which should be completed by tomorrow or the day after.”
K Mahesh, AEE of the GHMC Housing Board department, said, “Previously, the water tank was filled only partially, at around 50% capacity. Once the new pipeline is operational, it will fill the tank within an hour, which should adequately supply water to all 288 homes.”
Syed Masthan, president of the residents’ welfare association, expressed optimism about the new pipeline, saying, “We also have a borewell, but we only use it in emergencies.”
However, some evictees shared concerns about space. Many family members who used to live in the same household prior to demolition are now renting elsewhere due to the limited space in the 55-60 gaj (490-540 square ft) double-bedroom apartments.
Khaja Miyaan’s son, Mohammed Qasim, who was in the process of moving belongings, said, “We are a family of eight, and only six of us can stay here, including my sisters. My brother has already rented a house for Rs 8,000 in Shankar Nagar to live with his partner. Our previous house was bigger than this”
Athiya Begum, who lived with her family of 17 in a larger 120 gaj (around 1,100 square ft) home in Shankar Nagar, noted that two of her sons now rent separate houses for Rs 5,000 each. “We have seven people living here (in the 2BHK), while 10 are in those two rented homes. Jab tak ek tha ghar tab tak ek the, ab alag alag hogaye (We were together as long as we had one house, now we are separate),” lamented the 65-year-old.
Qasim added, “It would have been better if the government had either provided compensation or allocated land equivalent to the size of our previous homes.”