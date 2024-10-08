Musi evictees move into 2 BHKs, complain of water shortage in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Over the past week, the shortage of water has become a pressing issue for residents of the 2 BHK Housing Colony in Pilligudiselu, Saidabad. The residential complex, inaugurated in 2021, has all 288 houses occupied, especially with the recent allotments of 147 units to those relocated due to the Musi riverfront development project.

Long-time residents said that while the water supply was once reliable, it has taken a hit with the influx of new residents.

“For over a week, water has been released for only about an hour each day, and the amount is less than earlier. Previously, we had access every other day without any issues. It seems the supply has decreased due to the increase in residents. The same goes for drinking water,” said Ghousia Begum, a Block A resident since the colony opened.

Residents rely on the society’s water tank for everyday needs, while drinking water must be collected in cans and bottles from two taps located on the ground floor.

Md Khaja Miyaan, 70, who has relocated from Shankar Nagar, said, “In my previous home, we had a constant supply of water throughout the day. Now, my family struggles to have enough water for bathing, cooking and other daily tasks. Sometimes, our food isn’t even fully cooked. In Shankar Nagar, borewells ensured we had enough water. Today, we haven’t had any supply, and fetching drinking water repeatedly from the ground floor is a hassle, especially for the elderly.”

Pipeline works underway

During TNIE’s visit, several people, particularly children and women, were seen lined up with cans and bottles in front of the drinking water tap. Nearby, workers from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) were digging next to a 1 lakh litre water tank. The Water Board is currently sending around two dozen tankers daily to meet the demand.

K Naveen, HMWSSB manager at Chanchalguda, told TNIE, “The influx of new residents has heavily increased water demand. Consequently, we have sanctioned a new 83-metre water pipeline. Today (Monday) marks the start of the installation, which should be completed by tomorrow or the day after.”