Treasure trove of talent

HYDERABAD: The lively sound of ghungroos rhythmically jiving to the movements of an artiste grips the audience for around 30 minutes at the All India Competitions in Music and Dance.

With over 400 competitors from different states, there was fierce competition across junior and senior categories at two iconic venues - Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (for dance competitions) and Sri Krishnadevaraya Telugu Bhasha Nilayam (for music competitions).

Organised by Navya Nataka Samiti in collaboration with the Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Akademi, the competition discovers talents in Carnatic Music (vocals, veena, violin, mridangam), Hindustani Classical Music (vocals and tabla), and dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, and Andhra Natyam.

Unlike most competitions where participants only get five to eight minutes on stage, the All India Competitions in Music and Dance gives young maestros a minimum of 10 minutes to truly shine. It’s not just the student who needs to be talented—their guru plays a crucial role too, coordinating live with an orchestra to create magic on stage.

Seventeen-year-old Khushi Kasetty Prasad, who topped in Bharatanatyam, shared her joy, saying, “I’m from the Shivapriya School of Dance and this was my first time participating. I’ve been learning Bharatanatyam under my guru, Dr Sanjay Shantaram, since I was four. It was such an honour when my guru felt I was ready to compete at the national level. Winning the first prize in my first attempt is entirely thanks to his guidance.”

Keeping with tradition for almost half a century, the competition has been the go-to platform for India’s most promising artists, lighting the way for the next generation of maestros to step into the spotlight.

A total of 31 participants walked away with first prizes, proving that the talent pool just keeps getting stronger each year.